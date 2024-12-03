WWE NXT Star Ridge Holland Posts Celebratory Picture Following New Day Angle On Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly betrayed Big E, who made his return to the program for The New Day's 10-year anniversary celebration. Big E appeared in hopes to start managing Kingston and Woods and help them get on the same page again after months of bickering and backstage tiffs, but both men rejected Big E's offer, as they felt he should've returned much earlier to assist them, despite suffering a neck injury almost three years ago. After Kingston and Woods abandoned Big E, "WWE NXT" star Ridge Holland, the man responsible for accidentally injuring Big E's neck, took to social media to express his satisfaction over what transpired during the celebration.

Despite Big E's neck injury being a serious situation, especially due to the possibility that he'll never wrestle again, Holland is one of the most featured heels on "NXT" at the moment, and is likely trying to garner some heat in the wake of The New Day's 10-year anniversary going south.

It's uncertain where Kingston and Woods' priorities lie as the newest heels on "Raw" going forward, but it's possible they'll be going for the World Tag Team Championship after being unable to capture the titles since 2021. Despite many fans clamoring to see Big E make his triumphant return to the ring after nearly three years, the former WWE Champion recently said he still hasn't been fully cleared and may never be.