WWE's Grayson Waller Shares His Two Career Goals

Grayson Waller has already won WWE gold at WrestleMania, which is more than most wrestlers achieve in their entire careers. But in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Waller said he wasn't content with that, adding that one of his major goals was to be a part of next year's Survivor Series: WarGames match.

"2025, I think, is gonna be a very big year for Grayson Waller," he said. "With Survivor Series in Vancouver, that's like — just being at these shows and watching, and being like, 'That's where I want to be next year.' That's kinda the energy that I'm giving...That's where I want to be next year, and I want to find that drive and that kind of passion to chase that in the next year."

Waller also shared another goal for himself– one that didn't directly relate to WWE, though one of his WWE colleagues did use it to get there. Waller said he dreamed of one day being on the reality show, "The Challenge."

"Growing up, I had two goals: I wanted to be in WWE, and I wanted to be on 'The Challenge,'" he said. "I've ticked off one, and I'd love to tick off the other. There was actually some opportunities when I first started in 'NXT' ... [but] if I'm gonna choose the show, I'm gonna win the show, and I'm gonna be there a long time, and it's hard to take that much time off from wrestling. In some capacity, I'm gonna find my way on 'The Challenge' one day."

Originally tied to MTV's "The Real World" and "Road Rules," "The Challenge" has since grown into its own series with its own rotating casts. Current WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin used the show to launch his career, appearing on multiple seasons before getting his shot in the wrestling business.