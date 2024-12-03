The Miz Thinks Situation With WWE's Wyatt Sicks Is Just A 'Misunderstanding'

The Miz is no stranger to having a rollercoaster year in WWE, and 2024 has been no different. Miz turned on R-Truth following their reign as World Tag Team Champions, has had an on-again off-again relationship with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament, and has been targeted by The Wyatt Sicks. Miz was kidnapped by the Wyatts last month, claimed he was traumatized by the group, then chose to distance himself from The Final Testament, but has assisted them in a battle against the Wyatts. An 8-man tag team match has been announced for "WWE Raw" this Monday in which Miz, Kross, and AOP will face Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. Cathy Kelley caught up with Miz for WWE's X account, and asked him his thoughts on the upcoming match.

"This is a classic example of a simple misunderstanding getting taken way too far. There's no reason for me — us to get even involved with The Wyatt Sicks. I think cooler heads need to prevail here," the two-time WWE Champion said before being asked if he is calling Kross a "hot head." "Whoa. Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa, you said that not me. I am not commenting on the temperature of anyone's head."

Is The Miz ready to fight alongside Final Testament in a battle against The Wyatt Sicks NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw? 😳 pic.twitter.com/zFek7Sd0xb — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

As Miz knows, Kross has a score to settle with the Wyatts himself after their attacks on him and The Final Testament, and Miz knows better than to do anything to get in Kross' way right now. "Karrion Kross is valid in being angry, but there are other ways to resolve conflict: a mediator, a 6-man tag excluding me," Miz suggested with apparent concern. "I texted Karrion just a bit ago and [checks phone], oh, look, he texted back. Cathy, as I was saying, I look forward to helping Final Testament in this match next week."