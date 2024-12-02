Paul Ellering Has Biblical Message For Wyatt Sicks Ahead Of WWE Raw

It doesn't take a theology scholar to figure out that Karrion Kross' Final Testament stable has Biblical overtones; it's in the name after all. But as the unholy group continues to beef with another spooky group of misfits in The Wyatt Sicks, Final Testament manager Paul Ellering has decided to quote the good book to send a warning to his enemies...or has he?

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Ellering had a message for the WWE Universe while standing at "the foot of Kross, "quoting the gospel of "Saul 6-66."

"'Remain in me as I remain in you WyattSicks O's,'" Ellering tweeted. "See the fallacies of your illusions. Humanoids, Uncle Howdy, AOP knows no mercy, no forgiveness. SCARLETT/ATONEMENT."

Wrestling fans that also study the Bible will know that Ellering is playing fast and loose with his quotes here, as there is no "Saul 6-66" psalm to be found. That doesn't mean Ellering's saying his completely made up, as the lines "Remain in me as I remain in you," is taken from the first half of the psalm "John 15-4," which reads "Remain in me, and I remain in you." In a more obvious connection, 6-66 can be connected to 666, the number of the Beast, giving Ellering a great chance to come out on top in religious bingo.

Ellering's message for the Wyatt Sicks seems to be another sign that the two groups will eventually come face to face in the ring. So far, the feud between them has been confined to segments and attacks, and has featured the involvement of Miz, who was kidnapped by Wyatt Sicks in early November. Upon returning from his ordeal, Miz sided with Final Testament by attacking the Wyatts, appearing to join the stable in the process.