WWE's Bianca Belair Explains What It's Like Being In A WWE WarGames Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair was one of the survivors in the recent WarGames match at Survivor Series in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 'The EST' teamed up with Rhea Ripley, Bayley, IYO Sky, and Naomi to get the win over Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae, and during a recent appearance on the "No Contest Wrestling" podcast, Belair revealed her mindset going into one of the most brutal matches in all of wrestling.

"WarGames is just in a lane of its own," Belair said. "It's not just one ring, it's two rings inside of a steel cage match, it's two teams against each other. Sometimes you're on a team with people that you don't get along with, it's weapons, it's ladders, it's chairs, it's kendo sticks. People get creative, and they bring in a weapon you've never seen before, so it's a whole lot going on. It's probably one of the most intense and physically demanding matches that I've ever been a part of, but it's unpredictable, it's exciting, but it is one of the matches that I do get intimidated by whenever I'm in it." Belair rounded off by saying that as intimidating as the match is, she admitted that WarGames is very fun because of how chaotic it can be.

The 2024 match was the third consecutive WarGames match has been apart of, where she was also on the winning team in 2022 and 2023. The only loss she has suffered in the double-caged structure came back in 2019 when she was part of the "WWE NXT" roster as she, Kay Lee Ray, Shayna Baszler and the aforementioned Sky (then known as Io Shirai) lost to Ripley, LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai.

