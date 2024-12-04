WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Admits He Doesn't Keep Up With NXT, Explains Interest

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff appeared on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday in the midst of Ridge Holland's bitter feud with NXT Champion Trick Williams; ahead of the upcoming title match at the developmental brand's Deadline event, but Bischoff has said he doesn't keep up with "NXT" in a traditional sense. Bischoff told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" ahead of his "NXT" debut in Orlando, Florida that he watches "NXT" like he watches all wrestling these days.

"I don't keep up with 'NXT' a lot. I watch it much like I watch wrestling in general, more for the business of the wrestling business and than for the wrestling matches of the wrestling business," Bischoff said. "Meaning, I'm really curious to see how 'NXT' develops as a legitimate training route, factory, if you will, for future talent."

Bischoff went on to describe something he had been hearing since his days in WCW. He said many legends, including Dusty Rhodes, often said there was no way for talent to learn. He said that was because everything had become so television-driven. Bischoff said "NXT" has provided that for its stars in a sophisticated training facility, as well as giving them the opportunity to learn their craft in front of a live audience.

"There's only so much you can learn until you actually get out in front of people and start applying what you've learned and learning how to control and pace the audience's reaction to what you're doing," he said. "To see 'NXT' reach the level that it has and been able to provide that foundation for guys like, oh I don't know, Bron Breakker... I think it's reaching all of its goals, from my perspective."

