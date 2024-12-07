NXT Star Ethan Page Assesses Impact Of WWE Performance Center

"WWE NXT" star Ethan Page, who has featured prominently since his debut on the brand earlier this year, has discussed how the Performance Center has helped him grow as a wrestler.

Page recently spoke to "Sports Illustrated" about his desire to learn from veterans of the industry who train at WWE's Performance Center, explaining how the education he has received over the last few months has made him a better pro wrestler.

"Imagine starving for 18 years and then someone just gives you the keys to a grocery store. And they go, go ahead, you can have as much as you want. How much you're going to take? I'm going to take as much as I can. I mean, yeah, I will pick the brains of anyone that I feel I should. I absolutely love working with Terry Taylor. I think his views on wrestling, I don't know if they just align with mine, but it's just what he says to me, makes sense, and it's already made me (better) and I've only been here six months. I think it's made me a better performer, a better wrestler, mentally, physically, in the ring as well," said the former NXT Champion.

The former AEW star also highlighted how he hasn't had a trainer with the resume of "NXT" supremo Shawn Michaels, stating that it's been a pleasure to learn from "The Heartbreak Kid."

"I've never had a boss (Shawn Michaels) with that resume before. I've never had a boss that had a successful wrestling career first and then tried to guide others to have successful wrestling careers. So there's likea perfect mutual respect there," Page added.

Page also had special praise for veteran wrestler and coach Fit Finlay, while he declared that learning from the various personnel at the WWE Performance Center is like being a kid in a candy store.