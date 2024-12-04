Tommy Dreamer Explains Why The New Day Is In The 'Perfect Position' After WWE Raw

It's safe to say most loved the heartbreaking New Day celebration this past Monday on "Raw," where Big E returned in an attempt to unify Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after months of tension, and succeeded...in unifying them against him. Perhaps no one loved the segment more than "Busted Open Radio," however, with Nic Nemeth lavishing the segment with praise on Tuesday morning.

Alas, Tommy Dreamer beat him to the punch Monday night on "Busted Open After Dark." After going through the segment and how much he enjoyed it, Dreamer declared the segment was great for a similar reason Nemeth would, due to Kingston and Woods turning on Big E without the traditional "beatdown."

"The people were pissed," Dreamer said. "And then they...put the boots to Big E without putting the boots to him. The verbal battle, or how they cut him down, was just awesome. And you saw the dejected look on Big E. Big E also, when he first walked out there, actually looked...happy/nervous, because it's been a long-time since he's returned to WWE on television like that. Yes, he's done those panels, but it's different when you're in the middle of that ring.

"And it was such a great segment. It was so, so strong. I never thought...Woods I could see as a heel. I never saw Kofi. I thought Kofi was going to go down like Ricky Steamboat, to always be that babyface, especially within the WWE. Never saw it coming. And then, once he did it, I was like 'These guys are going to be great.' And this New Day, the heel version of New Day, this fresh coat of paint is exactly what they needed to do to get them on top of the WWE and the top of the WWE tag team division."

