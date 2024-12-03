Nic Nemeth Highlights 'Death Blow' Remarks From New Day Segment On WWE Raw

Last night's celebration of the New Day ended with heartbreak, as a returning Big E's attempts to patch up the differences between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ended with the two turning their animosity from each other towards him. The segment's earned plenty of praise, including from TNA's Nic Nemeth.

Breaking down the segment today on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth believes things would've played out differently 10 years ago, suggesting Woods and Kingston would've merely attacked Big E in a generic beatdown. He applauded WWE's taking a nuanced approach by having Woods and Kingston make good points, while keeping Big E sympathetic. In particular, Nemeth honed in Woods and Kingston lashing out at Big E's post-wrestling career.

"Desk job's supposed to be the death blow to anyone in a physical business," Nemeth said "Whether you're a cop and 'they”re like 'Ah, you're forced to sit at a desk to get punished.' Or if you're an athlete and you've got to sit down and talk. That's supposed to be the biggest shame. But you know what's was fun and what's...real? 'Your girlfriend.' That's not the main part of the story, but when he says 'Your outside business. You're doing some other thing. Your projects. Your girlfriend...'

"People know that that person exists in real life. And it's not just being said. We've all been there to when your buddy that goes out with you every Friday all of a sudden says 'Well I can't come out on Friday. I got this new girlfriend...' So just that little piece of 'You're too busy doing your own stuff, and now you want to come help us when...we're ready to jump off a cliff? Now you want to come help us?' These are realistic points that make it the most believable bad guy thing."

