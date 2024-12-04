Danhausen Names AEW Stars Who Helped Him Land Role With Promotion

It has been nearly three years since Danhausen made his surprise debut in AEW, emerging from underneath the ring during the 2022 Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" to distract Adam Cole. Since then, it has been an interesting ride for the very nice, very evil star, but during a recent interview with WCW legend Buff Bagwell, Danhausen revealed who it was that helped him land a position in AEW.

"I showed up to say hello to people. To his credit, Cody Rhodes said, 'Are you doing something tonight?' I said, 'No, my leg is broken.' He said, 'I'll make sure you're doing something tonight.' So, Cody, I think, had a little bit to do with helping me get a job there. I believe Pepsi Phil [CM Punk] had something to help with that. I believe Chris Judas [Jericho] had something to help with that because I did his cruise. Orange Cassidy, I believe helped." It has been a long time since AEW fans have seen Danhausen in any capacity. His last televised match for the company was a battle royal that took place on the Zero Hour pre-show of the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, and aside from one match on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub" in February, Danhausen has not been seen at all in 2024.

While he missed most of 2023 due to injury, the reason for his absence in 2024 is down to the company having no creative plans for him, as well as the fact there was miscommunication between Danhausen and AEW, as the company originally believed he wanted to prioritize independent bookings on weekends over "AEW Collision." However, Danhausen had reportedly made it clear that due to some bad family news, he wouldn't be able to work certain dates.

