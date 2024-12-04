Triple H Says Drew McIntyre Was 'Dying' To Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre recently made his return to WWE, two months after losing to CM Punk during the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, dismantling Sami Zayn after the "Honorary Uce" lost to Seth Rollins. Despite losing to Punk, McIntyre still has a lot of fire left in him, and according to Triple H during today's WWE/Netflix Presser, the "Scottish Psychopath" was highly anticipating his return.

"He was dying to come back. He wasn't hurt, he wasn't injured," Triple H said, then going on to explain that they simply wanted to give McIntyre a breather after his lengthy feud with Punk. "Whether that's spending some time at home enjoying your family, whatever that is (...) Us having that ability to morph and shift things around and keep things fresh, I think is a tremendous opportunity for us."

According to a report following McIntyre's return to television, the former World Heavyweight Champion's return was slightly pushed up due to Bronson Reed's injury, which he sustained during the recent Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Currently, it's not clear what direction he'll be headed now that he's back, since Zayn isn't in the title picture right now, which was where McIntyre was trying to be even during his feud with Punk. Despite this, he didn't waste any time to get back trolling on social media, as he shared a brief clip backstage calling out fans who get their information anywhere that isn't directly from him.

