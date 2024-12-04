Ryan Nemeth Alleges Harassment By CM Punk, And Lack Of Response From AEW
Over a year has passed since CM Punk's acrimonious departure from AEW. With Punk now back in WWE and both sides, for the most part, having moved on, the situation seemed settled. Unfortunately, the issue was reopened this week by a former AEW star who paints an unflattering picture of both Punk and AEW.
Fightful Select reports that, back in September, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth filed a complaint that was sent to numerous AEW executives. In the complaint, Nemeth "outlined a timeline of events" where he claims he faced threats, harassment, and even abuse from Punk, while also accusing AEW of failing "to respond to any of these incidents," as well as encouraging Nemeth to cut an anti-Punk promo. Nemeth's timeline includes "emails, texts, phone call logs, and other records," and also claims that Punk had an undisclosed executive position within AEW.
Many will recall that Punk and Nemeth had a famous run-in following Punk's return to AEW in June 2023, with Punk reportedly confronting Nemeth over a tweet the latter had sent days before. Nemeth claims Punk threatened him during this confrontation, and that he had previously expressed concerns to then-AEW legal rep Megha Parekh in April that Punk would target him. He further states that Parekh, Tony Schiavone, and the Young Bucks all were sympathetic towards him, as was Jon Moxley when Nemeth was subsequently not booked for the next two months.
Nemeth Believed He Was Silently Fired Following Punk Altercation
During that time, Nemeth contacted Parekh several times, expressing concern he'd been "silently fired" over his incident with Punk, while Parekh assured him he still had a job. Nemeth would subsequently be booked for a "Collision" taping in August, only to be removed by Punk. After this, Nemeth contacted Parekh again, "pleading for action to be taken" against Punk. Four days later, he was flown to "AEW Dynamite," where Nemeth claims AEW wanted him to take a shot at Punk in a promo.
Shortly after, Parekh departed from AEW, and Nemeth's communication continued with Chris Peck and Margaret Stalvey. He would also be involved in the investigation against Punk following the All Out incident with Jack Perry, where he reiterated he had been communicating his concerns about the situation, as well as being made the fall guy. Those involved with the conversation said it revolved less around Nemeth's and Punk's issues and more about determining Punk's place in AEW going forth.
Oddly enough, Nemeth's final AEW match would occur in November, the same week Punk would return to WWE, though his contract wouldn't expire until 2024. Nemeth believed AEW and owner Tony Khan held him responsible for having to fire Punk and that agent Sonjay Dutt pitched ideas for him to no avail. He also claims that Peck offered Nemeth a settlement, dependent on signing an NDA afterward, only for it to be withdrawn while Nemeth was thinking it over.
Nemeth Believes AEW Didn't Take His Claims About Punk Seriously
With his complaint, Nemeth is looking for financial considerations and an overhaul of AEW's policy, while also noting he had discussed the situation with "mental health professionals." Despite his issues with Punk, Nemeth also believes that Punk wasn't necessarily the catalyst for AEW lacking a safe environment, which he felt the AEW roster deserved. Nemeth laid more blame on Peck, who he says stonewalled him, didn't take Nemeth's claims seriously, and didn't review Nemeth's timeline.
Fightful also received word that Nemeth and AEW brass had met months ago, with Nemeth even getting a chance to speak with Khan. From this conversation, Khan entertained the idea of bringing Nemeth back into the fold as a talent, though it was noted that Nemeth expressed no interest in a return. At this time, AEW hasn't commented on the situation.