Ryan Nemeth Alleges Harassment By CM Punk, And Lack Of Response From AEW

Over a year has passed since CM Punk's acrimonious departure from AEW. With Punk now back in WWE and both sides, for the most part, having moved on, the situation seemed settled. Unfortunately, the issue was reopened this week by a former AEW star who paints an unflattering picture of both Punk and AEW.

Fightful Select reports that, back in September, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth filed a complaint that was sent to numerous AEW executives. In the complaint, Nemeth "outlined a timeline of events" where he claims he faced threats, harassment, and even abuse from Punk, while also accusing AEW of failing "to respond to any of these incidents," as well as encouraging Nemeth to cut an anti-Punk promo. Nemeth's timeline includes "emails, texts, phone call logs, and other records," and also claims that Punk had an undisclosed executive position within AEW.

Many will recall that Punk and Nemeth had a famous run-in following Punk's return to AEW in June 2023, with Punk reportedly confronting Nemeth over a tweet the latter had sent days before. Nemeth claims Punk threatened him during this confrontation, and that he had previously expressed concerns to then-AEW legal rep Megha Parekh in April that Punk would target him. He further states that Parekh, Tony Schiavone, and the Young Bucks all were sympathetic towards him, as was Jon Moxley when Nemeth was subsequently not booked for the next two months.