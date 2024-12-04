AEW's Dustin Rhodes Implores Fans To Stop Negativity And 'Just Enjoy Wrestling'

The downside of living in a boom era for wrestling is the onslaught of opinions, not all of them positive. Fans can be a fickle bunch, and since broadcasting a negative comment is just one mouse click away, discourse can often turn toxic and unproductive. Many also have a tendency to hyper-focus on flaws or perceived booking injustices instead of appreciating the plethora of options available to them. Now, Dustin Rhodes is pleading with fans to take a step back, breathe, and think twice before firing off the next nugget of negativity into the ether. "Here's a thought," Rhodes' X post began, "Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. ... and I love and watch ALL wrestling."

Here's a thought.......Just enjoy Wrestling. Please stop the constant attacking and vitriol towards us. We have the most passionate wrestlers in the world. We do this for you. #IAmWithAEW @AEW and I love and watch ALL wrestling. pic.twitter.com/uLdwAFaQtf — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 3, 2024

Rhodes also used the hashtag #IAmWithAEW and tagged the AEW account handle, which is noteworthy, since whether Rhodes was still an active member of the AEW roster has been in question. Rhodes' deal reportedly expired sometime in September, though he did resurface in AEW's sister promotion, ROH, in November for a TV taping. Rhodes is still listed as a dual titleholder in ROH, as one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with Sammy Guevara, and one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with the Von Erichs.

While Rhodes has never indicated he was unhappy with AEW, returning to WWE may still have appeal for the 55-year-old grandson of a plumber. Not only does his half-brother Cody Rhodes have some stroke as the current Undisputed WWE Champion, but "The Natural" may be eager to have his wrestling school, Rhodes Wrestling Academy, accredited under WWE's new ID program. Cody's school, The Nightmare Factory, was one of the first training centers to receive WWE's stamp of approval.