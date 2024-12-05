Tommy Dreamer Hated The Ending To This WWE NXT Match

This week's "WWE NXT" saw the men and women of WWE's third brand compete for the final slot in their respective Iron Survivor Challenges. The Women's Last Chance Match ended with Wren Sinclair knocked out on top of Cora Jade to win the match, with Jaida Parker pulled out of the ring before she could capitalize, leading to Sinclair winning the match.

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer praised the women's match on "NXT," while discussing this week's show on "Busted Open Radio." But he disliked the ending to the match, stating that he felt that it was similar to the finish from this past summer's Heatwave event, where Ethan Page won the WWE NXT title in a similar fashion.

"I enjoyed [the Women's Last Chance Match] a lot. I thought everybody shined. They were all on point. I hated the ending of the match. Wren Sinclair got a great pop," Dreamer said. "I felt somebody deserved a clean-cut win."

Dreamer was also frustrated by the outside interference as he thinks the promotion has been relying on finishes with outside interference too much.

"They keep on leaning on this crutch and I just felt out of that with all those talented women [they could've done more]," Dreamer lamented. "You can't keep relying on stuff we've seen because then it doesn't become as shocking."

Sinclair will face Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Sol Ruca at this Saturday's Deadline event; the winner of the unique match will face WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. On the men's side of things, Eddy Thorpe was the winner of the Men's Last Chance Match, initially set to join Ethan Page, Nathan Frazer, Je'Von Evans, and Wes Lee, but was found unconscious at the close of Tuesday's program, and his participation at Saturday's PLE is now in question.