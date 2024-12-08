WWE's Grayson Waller Wants 3 Former WCW Veterans On His Dream WarGames Team

Last weekend's Survivor Series: WarGames show was headlined by the iconic WarGames match, a concept revived by Triple H in recent years, which has become a fan-favorite spectacle. WWE star Grayson Waller wasn't on the card for the show, but he has fantasy-booked his dream team for the match, which is loaded with WCW legends.

Appearing on "The Wrestling Classic" podcast, the Australian shared his ideal WarGames lineup.

"Number one, I'm taking Scott Steiner, especially WCW Scott Steiner. Because that guy is insane, and you never know what he's gonna do," Waller said. "So just put him in — who knows what's going to happen? That's a bit of fun. I'm putting Rey Mysterio and Billy Kidman in as a tag team 'cause they're going to do some wild things. If you want people to come off the cage, I've done that. I've jumped off the cage. I don't need to do it again, no thanks, man. I like my body, so I'm gonna have them as my tag team."

Waller's reasoning didn't stop there, as he capped off his WCW-heavy team with a surprise pick.

"Then I need a fourth — so many options — you know who I'm gonna put in? We're in a cage, let's put in Tank Abbott, dude. Let's put Tank Abbott in as my fourth. You want a guy in a cage who's extremely dangerous, and you never know what he's gonna do," added Waller.

At this year's show, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the OG Bloodline stood tall in the men's WarGames match, while Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley celebrated a win on the women's side.

