Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Ryan Nemeth's AEW Complaint, Issues With CM Punk

Shortly after this, Nemeth was brought into another taping, and the wrestler claims that he was told to cut a promo with Punk as his target. That same day, Nemeth spoke to AEW's HR team, but did not receive a response in a timely manner. Nemeth was later interviewed as part of the investigation into Punk's altercation with Jack Perry that same month.

Around this time, Nemeth received a response from AEW's legal team, which no longer included Parekh, who Nemeth had previously felt comfortable dealing with. The wrestler was made an offer which entailed signing a non-disclosure agreement in return for a payment equal to three years of salary. However, that offer was soon taken off the table, and the report states that Nemeth is not sure why, but he would like the company to make the offer valid once again.

"The reasons that are unclear is that Punk was gone, so ... [AEW] wanted [Nemeth] to quietly go away," Meltzer said. "Once Punk was gone, they figured, 'What's the point of the NDA?'"

Speaking about Parekh's departure from the company, Meltzer stated that the reasons behind the decision were never publicly disclosed. However, he pointed out that Parekh left in the midst of all the issues surrounding Punk.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.