AEW's Bobby Lashley Looks Back On WWE Showdown With The Beast, Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar on three different occasions between 2022 and 2023. Lashley picked up the first win at Royal Rumble 2022 for the WWE Championship, but ten months later, Lesnar would get his revenge at Crown Jewel. This led to a rubber match at Elimination Chamber 2023, where Lashley defeated Lesnar in under five minutes. However, appearing on "Insight," Lashley revealed that he was somewhat disappointed with his feud with Lesnar, explaining how they could've done more creatively from a storyline perspective.

"I wanted to do a lot more with it. I wish we could have really done the things that we could have and should have wanted to do with that. I think people could have really got sold into just us training to fight each other and some of the heat that we could have brought. Brock was a natural bully, but in this sense, he was kind of a babyface ... I even went to a point where I was like, man, wouldn't it be cool that they would have brought us both back here and then put us together, had Paul Heyman find a way to put us both together, and then the whole time we win tag team titles and he keeps referring to I got the greatest fighter in the world and the greatest tag team."

Lashley also revealed his pitch to have Lesnar and himself eventually split up as a tag team due to being frustrated with "The Beast" being referred to as the greatest fighter instead of him. He felt that sometimes the best feuds are born from characters that are together first, and having his ego get in the way of their partnership could have been a way to kickstart their rivalry.