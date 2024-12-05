Dave Meltzer Expects To See This AEW Rematch At Worlds End

AEW is looking to close out its year in style with the Worlds End pay-per-view that takes place in Orlando, Florida on December 28. Outside of the Continental Classic semi-finals and finals taking place at the event, no matches have been announced at the time of writing. However, on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW will run a rematch between two men who had a very well received match at Full Gear in November. "I'm pretty sure they're going to be doing a rematch at the pay-per-view, Swerve [Strickland] and Bobby Lashley. At least I hope so, that makes sense."

Lashley defeated Strickland at Full Gear after promising to make an example out of him for turning down the offer of joining The Hurt Syndicate. Since that match, Strickland has been antagonized by The Acclaimed's Max Caster, resulting in Strickland dominating Caster on the December 4 "AEW Dynamite" in a match that lasted less than three minutes. On the other hand, Lashley has not wrestled since his win over Strickland, but as Worlds End nears, that could all change.

The Hurt Syndicate have been a little pre-occupied since Full Gear, as Shelton Benjamin has been competing in the Continental Classic tournament. Benjamin won his first match over Mark Briscoe, but after grabbing the ropes for leverage, Kyle Fletcher handed Benjamin his first loss of the tournament. The rest of The Hurt Syndicate expressed their frustrations with Benjamin after the loss, and with Strickland even more angry than he was before Full Gear, the potential rematch at Worlds End could be one of the most heated matches in AEW's recent history.

