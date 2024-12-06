WWE's Sonya Deville Vents Frustrations Over Exclusion From Women's IC Title Tourney

Last month WWE expanded the championships available for the women on the main roster, first with "WWE SmackDown" general manager Nick Aldis announcing the Women's United States Championship, then "WWE Raw" general manager Adam Pearce announcing the Women's Intercontinental Championship weeks later. The Women's United States Champion will be crowned next weekend at "Saturday Night's Main Event," but the crowning date of the Women's Intercontinental Champion is to be determined.

Both titles will be won through tournaments, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque having laid out the bracket for the Intercontinental Championship earlier this week. Despite being an exciting time for the women's division, one member of the roster has sour grapes. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville took to her X account to voice her frustration in being excluded from the tournament. "When that's all I've been doing my entire career, actually my entire life, is fighting because I'm a fighter and I don't just mean in the ring," Deville began to rant. "I have literally overcome things, but I don't sit here and brag about how I deserve things. You have Dakota Kai in the tournament and what? Now we're applauding her so much because she's come back from her fourth injury in four years and that's something to brag about now? That's something that's rewarded now? What are we doing?"

Deville's video started off mid-sentence, but was captioned by her statement that the rest of the video would get her "in trouble." Kai won the only first round tournament match that has taken place so far, putting her in the semifinals. Deville may have just used Kai as an example in her video, but if her frustrations are real towards her fellow former Women's Tag Team Champion, Kai may need to now be on-guard for an ambush.