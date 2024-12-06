Dave Meltzer Provides Update On Status Of Ring Boy Lawsuit Against WWE

The lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon regarding claims of sexual assault against minors has been temporarily put on hold. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered some details on the situation, with Dave Meltzer writing that lawyers for WWE and parent company TKO filed a motion to stay the proceedings for nine months, which was approved.

Earlier this week, Judge James Breador ruled that the case will be stayed while the Maryland Supreme Court determines whether or not a state law removing the statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse to sue their alleged abusers is constitutional. If the law is deemed unconstitutional, the case would have to be thrown out.

The Maryland Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision on the matter by August 2025. At the same time, lawyers for WWE and TKO are attempting to get the case moved from Maryland state court to federal court, which is something that attorneys for the McMahons have also publicly supported.

In the lawsuit, WWE and the McMahons are accused of knowingly allowing employees Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin, and Pat Patterson to sexually abuse teenage boys who were hired to put together the ring before shows. Five of the individuals, remaining anonymous, filed the civil lawsuit back in October, claiming that Vince and Linda both knew what was taking place but did nothing to stop it.

Last month, it was revealed that incoming United States President Donald Trump will nominate Linda McMahon to be Secretary of Education. According to Meltzer, McMahon could face some pushback on her cabinet nomination due to her being named as a defendant in the ring boy lawsuit.