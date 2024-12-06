Tommy Dreamer Highlights The Aftermath Of This AEW Dynamite Match

Since joining AEW a few months ago, the Hurt Syndicate have become a key faction in the promotion, with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP all making regular appearances on "AEW Dynamite." Benjamin is currently taking part in the Continental Classic tournament, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer marveled at how the promotion has been able to make Benjamin feel like a big deal despite taking several losses.

Reflecting on Benjamin's match against Kyle Fletcher from this week's "Dynamite," Dreamer didn't feel that the loss set the former WWE star back. That's in part due to the post-match segment, which saw The Hurt Syndicate taking out their frustration on passing backstage officials.

"They are pissed off," Dreamer said. "These are both heavy competitors, guys who both want to be world champions and will stop at nothing to get that."

Dreamer also complimented the match itself, revealing that he has known Fletcher since the young wrestler was a teenager and is thrilled with the progress he's made over the years. As for Benjamin, Dreamer emphasized that he is able to move around like a much younger man despite being nearly 50 years old.

"They told a much better story and the crowd was into everything they did," Dreamer continued.

As of today, just a short time into this year's Continental Classic, Blue League competitor Benjamin has three points while Fletcher has six. Their fellow Blue League wrestlers include Kazuchika Okada, Daniel Garcia, The Beast Mortos, and Mark Briscoe. Meanwhile, the other half of the tournament features Will Ospreay, Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, Darby Allin, Ricochet, and Komander.

