Braun Strowman To Guest Referee At Indie Wrestling Event Featuring Notable WWE Alumni

WWE star Braun Strowman may be injured, but that isn't stopping the performer from raising some money for a good cause. Strowman will be making an appearance at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling's Blizzard Brawl this Saturday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and the wrestler announced on X today that he will be donating his profits to two local causes.

Super excited for this weekend all proceeds I do at this event will donated to charity. Helping to fix the damn in Neosho Wi and to build a new playground at Honor Elementary. See you soon Wisconsin!!! https://t.co/QgUo1aWOhY — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) December 5, 2024

Along with signing autographs and posing for photo ops, Strowman will act as special guest referee for a tag team match pitting Santino Marella and Aron Stevens against Al Snow and Kal Herro. Other performers scheduled to wrestle on the show include EC3, Frankie Kazarian, and Zilla Fatu, with tickets available starting at $20.

In addition to Strowman, the show is set to include a long list of names from across the world of professional wrestling, including a number of former WWE stars. Sabu, Wendi Richter, Jacqueline, Scotty 2 Hotty, Chavo Guerrero, and many more will be on hand to take pictures and sign autographs for an added fee.

Strowman showing up at this event is yet another sign that WWE is loosening up restrictions when it comes to talent booking outside appearances. That, combined with the newly-unveiled WWE ID program, seem to indicate that the company's current regime wants to foster a friendlier relationship with independent promotions compared to the past. It's also good news for talent who wish to take on some extra work, such as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh making their return to indie promotion OTT in October.