WWE's Kofi Kingston Wants A Banger Match Against These Tag Team 'Icons'

When one door closes, another opens, and for WWE, under the Triple H era, countless big-name wrestlers have taken the voyage over to become the next household-named frontman. Veterans of the tag team game, the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), have proven from the moment they signed with the company that gold can be captured at any place and anytime; when they became WWE Tag Team Champions one week after debuting on "WWE SmackDown." Someone who knows a thing or two about making history everywhere he goes, Kofi Kingston, is thrilled that MCMG has arrived in WWE. As he commented on "Battleground Podcast," the aura MCMG radiates in their matches is something Kingston and New Day partner Xavier Woods want to feel when the moment presents itself.

"You know, [Alex] Shelley and [Chris] Sabin are icons in the tag team ... you know [the] aura of WWE. It's crazy that they are here now, and they're champions, of course, they're champions ... because that's how good they are, that's how talented they are," Kingston complimented. "We are looking forward to that opportunity, for sure. We got to figure out a way to either get to 'SmackDown,' or get them to 'Raw,' and have that banger that has been a fantasy booking match that we never ever thought was going to be possible, but here we are."

Kingston and Woods kicked their former friend Big E to the curb this past Monday during their 10th-anniversary celebration as the New Day. With their new villainous roles upon them, no tag team in WWE is safe from what they might do next, including their dream opponents in MCMG. Although they are no longer the Tag Team Champions, all thanks to #DIY's dirty tactics to topple them, MCMG is vying to become two-time champions whenever the rematch is administered.

