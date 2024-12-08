AEW's Britt Baker Explains How Original Karate Kid Actor Got Her Role On Cobra Kai

AEW fans who watch "Cobra Kai" were happily surprised to see a familiar face when former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker appeared. Baker, who is not the first wrestler to appear on "Cobra Kai," has not wrestled for AEW since All In London back in August. Before that, Baker had been suspended by AEW for a backstage altercation but the punishment was served before the PPV. At the AEW x DC panel at GalaxyCon Columbus, Baker explained how her appearance on "Cobra Kai" came to be with assistance from an actor from the original "Karate Kid" movies, posted by AEW's Instagram account.

"I sent the writer a DM, literally. No, my dear friend Marty Kove who's sensei John Kreese in the show," Baker explained. "I met some people through him and I got invited to the season 4 premiere, and I met Hayden [Schlossberg], one of the writers there and at the time I had done some stuff with John Kreese on AEW as well, our worlds were linked a little bit, and we talked."

The 2022 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner would then reveal that she planted a seed with Schlossberg to appear on the show and became persistent about it. Baker ended up playing Oksana, a Russian sensei of the Tiger Strike dojo.

"He laughed and we followed each other on social media, and I was like, 'No, I'm like serious, if you ever need anybody let me know,' and just kept nudging, nudging, nudging," Baker admitted. "Eventually he called me and he's like, 'Hey, I actually have something that I think you'd be good for. Are you interested?' and I was like, 'I don't care what it is...I will do anything, I'll be a fly on the wall just to be on the set 'cause I'm such a fan.'"