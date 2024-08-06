AEW's Britt Baker Reportedly Cast In Popular Netflix Series

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker may currently be at the center of some controversy involving her suspension within the company prior to All In, but she's also making headlines for good news; she's been cast in Netflix's "Cobra Kai" series. PWInsiderElite.com confirmed the news that Baker will be starring in the series that continues "The Karate Kid" franchise's story.

The outlet confirmed Baker will be playing a character in the final season, which was described to them as a "European fighter" on a team competing in an international karate tournament. Reportedly, Baker filmed her scenes before her return to AEW, which was delayed due to her filming. PWIE could not confirm just how large a role the former champion will play in the series, but she is set to appear in later episodes. The series is set to premiere on Netflix in November.

Baker returned to AEW at Forbidden Door on June 30 and confronted TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, setting up a title match between the two at All In. Baker revealed on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" upon her return that she had suffered a ministroke last fall while recovering from other injuries. Most recently, Baker was suspended after reportedly being involved in a backstage altercation with American Champion MJF, after allegedly "burying" the new champion and Will Ospreay during their hour-long match at "Dynamite 250," something that MJF was aware of after fiancée Alicia Atout heard Baker in the women's locker room. Despite the suspension, Baker is reportedly still set to challenge Mone for the title in London on August 25.

