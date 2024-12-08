AEW Boss Tony Khan Explains How Costco Guys Boosted Full Gear PPV

When it comes to fan criticism, AEW CEO Tony Khan recently noted that while some perspectives are inflexible, a lot of them are constructive and worth-listening to. During a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Khan was asked to expand upon this philosophy, specifically in how it influences AEW's creative direction. In response, Khan pointed toward his recent partnership with the likes of Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler.

"We absolutely look to the wrestling fans and we're always looking to find ways to make new fans, but doing so in a way that's respectful to wrestling," Khan said. "Just in recent weeks, we had a great collaboration with Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler. With Big Boom AJ making a comeback in pro wrestling, he had that excellent match versus QT [Marshall] at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view show. It was a huge part of the live event. It helped drive buys. The pay-per-view was a huge success and the live event was a huge success."

According to Khan, AEW's collaboration with Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler especially helped drive pay-per-view buys from potential new pro wrestling fans, many of whom were existing fans of The Costco Guys, The Rizzler, or both. Overall, though, Khan believes AJ's Full Gear pre-show match with QT Marshall was a notable point of excitement across the board.

Despite competing with a broken foot AJ picked up the victory over Marshall thanks to a well-timed powerbomb as well as a spear from Big Justice to Marshall as the referee turned their back.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.