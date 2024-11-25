Big Boom AJ Reveals How AEW Deal With The Costco Guys For Full Gear Came Together

Big Boom AJ emerged victorious over QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear, with some help from his son Big Justice. Together, the duo are TikTok sensations, known as The Costco Guys. At the Full Gear post-show media scrum, AJ explained how his match at Full Gear came together, beginning with an invite to AEW All Out in Chicago.

"I think it did come together quickly and I'm happy about that," AJ said. "... When Sonjay [Dutt] and at the time QT, when he was still my friend, when they reached out and they said 'We would love to have you in Chicago for All Out,' I said 'You know what? Pro wrestling's in my blood. I'd love to do this side by side with Big Justice.'"

"So we came out to Chicago and then right from there the internet was asking for it. The wrestling audience was asking for it. 'Big Boom AJ, when are you getting in the ring?' So I got the call from QT. We got the green light, of course, from Tony [Khan] here and we made it happen quick. I couldn't get in the ring soon enough."

Long before rising to fame on social media, AJ performed as an independent wrestler known as "The American Power Child" Eric Justice. In 2005, AJ retired from in-ring competition, and in doing so, passed the torch (or in this case, his American flag) to an up-and-coming Marshall. Fast forward nearly 20 years, Marshall, along with producer Sonjay Dutt, helped open the door for AJ's return to professional wrestling, which may now lead to more appearances and more "Boom" in AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.