Danhausen Speculates That This AEW Star Told The Company Not To Hire Him

Danhausen, the enigmatic curse connoisseur who's popped up in AEW from time to time, has shared details on how he first joined the company. Speaking to WCW legend Buff Bagwell on his YouTube channel, Danhausen said he had many within AEW advocating for his hiring, before revealing the one wrestler who was supposedly vehemently opposed.

"Cody [Rhodes], I think, had a little bit to do with helping me get a job there," Danhausen said. "I believe 'Pepsi Phil' [CM Punk] had something to help with that. 'Chris Judas' [Jericho] had something to help with that, because I did his cruise. Orange Cassidy I believe helped. I believe they all helped me get a job there ... [but] I believe, to be fair, that MJF said 'Do not hire this man.'"

Danhausen's AEW contract status is about as mysterious as the spells he slings. The "Very nice, very evil" star reportedly has a deal that extends through summer 2025, though it's been quite a while since he's been utilized on AEW programming. Danhausen debuted at AEW Beach Break in January 2022, emerging from under the ring to hex Adam Cole during his match with Cassidy. At the time, Danhausen said he was still healing from a broken leg he sustained in Ring of Honor.

"I showed up to say hello to people," Danhausen recalled of his first AEW appearance. "Cody Rhodes said, 'Well, are you doing something tonight?' And I said, 'No, my leg is broken.' He said, 'I'll make sure you're doing something tonight.'"

After recovering, Danhausen wrestled in AEW from May 2022 until March 2023, when he was hurt again, tearing his pec at AEW Revolution. His last AEW match came at Worlds End 2023 in the pre-show battle royal, ultimately won by Killswitch. However, he remains busy on the independent circuit, including multiple appearances with GCW.