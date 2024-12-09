Video: WWE Lists Its Top 10 Rivalries Of 2024

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer, rivalries have been featured more prominently on television, with many feuds not only being built for monthly PLEs, but also for weekly programming. This past weekend, WWE released its picks for the Top 10 Rivalries of the year on its YouTube channel, which featured a mix of blood, championship and family feuds.

The list kicks off with Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes, two rivalries which took place just on weekly TV. However, the top two spots went to Original Bloodline and The New Bloodline and CM Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre, which were easily the most intense rivalries of the year.

Coming in at third was Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, a feud which has now lasted nearly nine months over the Women's World Championship. Other rivalries which were centered around a title included LA Knight and Logan Paul for the United States Championship and GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn, who feuded over both the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championship.

Making the top five was also Cody Rhodes and The Rock and Damian Priest versus Finn Balor. Despite not having a one-on-one matchup, Rhodes and The Rock delivered some of the most entertaining WWE television leading up to WrestleMania 40, where they fought against each other in tag team action on Night 1. Despite being a united force earlier this year, Balor betrayed Priest at SummerSlam out of jealously for his World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Bayley and Damage CTRL also made an appearance and was the only other faction based rivalry outside of The Bloodline civil war to make the list.

