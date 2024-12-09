WWE Hall Of Famer Claims Tony Khan's AEW Is A 'F**king Failure'

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff's busy week in professional wrestling just finished after appearing on "WWE NXT" last Tuesday and having full creative control over MLW's One-Shot event just two days later. Following his television appearances, Bischoff returned to his podcast "83 Weeks," where he shared some harsh words for AEW President Tony Khan and Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, both of whom he hasn't been kind toward as of late, for failing to address the company's struggles.

"It's a joke like everything else that comes out of AEW and especially Tony Khan's mouth, you can't take it seriously. I don't know between he and Dave Meltzer, I don't think we've seen goalposts being moved as frequently and as far as these two clowns continue to try to move goalposts to make AEW look like something other than an abject f*****g failure."

Bischoff continued by diving into AEW's predicted viewership in 2025. He stated that he expects the company's numbers to drop to a new low because of the consistent decline in the weekly shows' ratings, as well as the competition they'll likely be up against.

"I think the combination of the NBA Playoffs, the time of year — again hot levels — and the fact that AEW's been losing 20 to 25% of their viewing audience consistently for three years, I'm 95% sure I'm right that before May 15 there are going to be AEW numbers that are going to come in under 400,000 or in the 400s."

Unfortunately for Khan, "Dynamite's" viewership has failed to eclipse 800,000 viewers since April. Elsewhere, "AEW Collision" has continued to attract under 500,000 viewers for the past six months, with the latest episode only drawing 144,000 viewers.

