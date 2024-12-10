WWE HOFer Bully Ray Lays Out How He'd Help Tony Khan Improve AEW's Product

AEW, in recent months, has seen a major dip in its attendance and viewership numbers, and many argue that there's no turnaround plan in sight. AEW booker Tony Khan is criticized on a weekly basis for what is presented on their three television shows.

WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open" host Bully Ray seemingly has a solution for the problem, explaining that AEW could benefit from him being the head booker.

"Could Bully Ray and Tony Khan work together? Or more specifically, could Bully Ray be the booker of AEW? That opportunity would never happen ... you're not taking the real-life hobby of Tony Khan, that has finally come to life, out of his hands," Ray remarked. "This kid grew up, became a man, has wanted to do this his entire life, and has the money to do it in any which way shape or form he sees fit."

Ray likened the situation to if he had 100 million dollars to start his own rock and roll band, and how no one would be able to tell him how to run the band as he is living out his dream with the money to do it. The tag team legend also acknowledged he would not care if crowds and sales were down as he is having fun.