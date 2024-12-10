WWE HOFer Bully Ray Lays Out How He'd Help Tony Khan Improve AEW's Product
AEW, in recent months, has seen a major dip in its attendance and viewership numbers, and many argue that there's no turnaround plan in sight. AEW booker Tony Khan is criticized on a weekly basis for what is presented on their three television shows.
WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open" host Bully Ray seemingly has a solution for the problem, explaining that AEW could benefit from him being the head booker.
"Could Bully Ray and Tony Khan work together? Or more specifically, could Bully Ray be the booker of AEW? That opportunity would never happen ... you're not taking the real-life hobby of Tony Khan, that has finally come to life, out of his hands," Ray remarked. "This kid grew up, became a man, has wanted to do this his entire life, and has the money to do it in any which way shape or form he sees fit."
Ray likened the situation to if he had 100 million dollars to start his own rock and roll band, and how no one would be able to tell him how to run the band as he is living out his dream with the money to do it. The tag team legend also acknowledged he would not care if crowds and sales were down as he is having fun.
Bully Ray pitched putting Dixie Carter through a table
Although he has never been a booker, Bully Ray feels he has the potential to succeed in the role as he has pitched successful ideas backstage in WWE and TNA Wrestling. With the latter, one specific night in August 2014 made waves in the pro wrestling world, which has given Ray confidence to be AEW's head booker.
"The entire Dixie Carter through a table storyline was written, produced, and directed by me. It's my idea, I flushed it out, I gave you the beginning, the middle, and the end, and I told you the exact day and time that the angle would be paid off. I told you when lightning strikes in the bottle," Ray proudly said. "A 1.41 (rating). What is AEW's highest rating? 1.4. I booked a six-month angle that popped a higher rating than AEW's highest-rated show of all-time. That's why I think I could do it and why I think I could work with Tony Khan."
A few months ago, Ray suggested that veteran AEW star Dustin Rhodes should take over the reins as head booker of AEW, which he feels could be a good way for Khan to learn the nuances of wrestling booking.
