Matt Hardy Weighs In On New Day's Anniversary Celebration On WWE Raw

WWE faction The New Day isn't in a great place, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicking Big E to the curb last week during the group's 10th anniversary celebration. Though The Hardy Boyz have never actually wrestled The New Day, Matt Hardy counts himself as a fan and offered his comment on the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"I thought it was an excellent segment," Hardy said. "The emotion was so strong and so powerful and really evoked feelings in [everyone]."

Before even getting into the details of the segment itself, Hardy praised the video package that recapped the entire history of The New Day, as it established the perfect context for the events that followed and reminded everyone what they love about the group. Following the video package, the segment started with Kingston and Woods teasing a break-up before Big E made his entrance for the first time since breaking his neck in 2022.

Shockingly, Kingston and Woods began berating E, stating that he could have come back to support them sooner and telling him he was no longer wanted in the group. In the process, Kingston and Woods turned heel for the first time in nearly a decade.

"That segment was so important and it was so big," Hardy continued. "So many people are invested in it. ... It's a stark reminder, too, of how important that is in the entertainment business known as pro wrestling, and segments like that are often more important and more consequential than a 'five-star match.'"

Hardy complimented Kingston's work in particular, referring to him as an "eternally-beloved babyface," which made it all the more impactful when he turned on his friend.

