WWE NXT Star Cora Jade Reflects On Wrestling Career Milestone

Over the last six years, Cora Jade has made a name for herself wrestling on "WWE NXT" as one of the youngest stars in the industry. She began her career in professional wrestling at age 17, and has already competed in the likes of WWE, AEW, and GCW, while also having wrestled stars such as Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and Natalya. Yesterday marked Jade's six-year anniversary since her first wrestling match, and to commemorate the achievement, she took to social media to reflect on her journey thus far.

"Had my first professional wrestling match on the indies six years ago today. My life is somehow exactly what I always thought it would be, yet nothing at all at the same time. Here's to the next however many years."

Despite being apart of "NXT" since 2021, Jade has yet to win herself a singles title in WWE. However, two years ago she did capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Perez, but the duo only held the titles for 14 days. In addition, Jade has also spent a considerable amount of time on the shelf the last two years due to a torn ACL, and recently opened up about hitting "rock bottom" during her recovery. Jade returned from injury two months ago when she appeared on the debut episode of "NXT" on The CW.