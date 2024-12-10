Rhea Ripley Trolls Raquel Rodriguez After Wild WWE Raw Main Event

For over two years, Rhea Ripley was a proud member of WWE's Judgment Day stable, whom she considered to be family. Unfortunately for Ripley, that same "family" expelled her and Damian Priest from it this summer in favor of a new lineup that she now calls "street trash." Despite her emotional exit from The Judgment Day, Ripley has set herself back up on a winning path, with her latest victory coming over Raquel Rodriguez, whom she is now trolling across social media.

"Introducing Raquel to another family member [trash emoji]," Ripley wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside an action shot of her hurling a garbage can at Rodriguez's head.

Introducing Raquel to another family member 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/NpZcTD6aGV — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 10, 2024

Rodriguez's entry into the new iteration of Judgment Day came on October 5, when she aided Liv Morgan in retaining her WWE Women's World Championship at WWE Bad Blood. While Ripley beat Dominik Mysterio with a kendo stick (as he hung upside down from a shark cage), Rodriguez ambushed "The Eradicator" before rolling her back into the ring. As Rodriguez then prepared to follow-up with a powerslam, the referee called for the bell, resulting in a disqualification victory for Ripley. Still, Morgan was the one who walked away with the WWE Women's World Championship.

Most recently, Ripley and Rodriguez battled in an Anything Goes Match in the main event of this week's "WWE Raw." Ripley and Rodriguez utilized the likes of chairs, kendo sticks, a table, and the aforementioned trash can as weapons, with Ripley emerging victorious after sending Rodriguez through a table with a Riptide.