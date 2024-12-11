Dave Meltzer Addresses AEW Issues With Rey Fenix, Willie Mack

Meltzer then moved on to the situation regarding Willie Mack, which was originally seen as AEW pulling another one of their stars off of a GCW event in the same way they did with Ricky Starks. However, Meltzer noted that this situation has two sides that are wildly different to one another.

"This is the GCW side of it. Willie Mack called them up for Saturday, it's a late deal and said he was pulled from the show by AEW over the Effy situation. Brett Lauderdale [GCW owner], really upset, calls up Sonjay Dutt at AEW and goes 'is this true?' and Sonjay says 'it's absolutely not true.'" This reportedly led Mack to be contacted again, to which he reportedly said that he wasn't actually pulled from the show, but that Christopher Daniels had told Mack that he shouldn't go to the event.

So what was AEW's side of the story? "They're saying that nothing like that happened, and that Willie Mack called them and asked them if it would be a problem to go, and they said 'you can go,' but maybe he took it the wrong way. But AEW was very, very clear." Meltzer rounded off by saying that it seems as if the decision to not perform for GCW was made by Mack himself, but it is unclear as to how deep the problems between AEW and GCW run, especially considering long-time GCW staple Matt Cardona will be main eventing the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on December 20.

