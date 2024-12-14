Cody Rhodes Says These 2 WWE Stars Are The 'Actual' Locker Room Leaders

While Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is a lead figure on WWE television, he doesn't consider himself to be the leader of the backstage locker room. In fact, Rhodes believes that distinction belongs to two other in-ring veterans, both of whom reside on the "WWE SmackDown" brand.

"Here's the thing I don't think people know about Bayley, she's probably the actual current locker room leader," Rhodes told "Jazzys World TV." "Like if you got a captain, the 'C' on the jersey, it's probably her and Randy Orton. In terms of you need something done, 'Hey, such and such doesn't need to be late anymore. Hey, we need energy for this show.' She's the locker room leader, and she should be."

"The American Nightmare" isn't alone in his line of thinking toward Bayley, as AEW's Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) has previously cited "The Role Model" as a "natural leader" that is always willing to elevate and help the fellow women of WWE. According to Mone, Bayley has also long desired the role of coaching once she hangs up her own wrestling boots. For right now, though, Bayley is looking to regain championship gold after losing her WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

When it comes to Orton, Rhodes has long credited Orton as being a personal mentor to him, especially during their run as Legacy. Per Rhodes' aforementioned comment, it seems that Orton, with 24 years of experience under his belt, has now extended his guidance to the rest of the WWE locker room as well.

