Tommy Dreamer Predicts A Rough Few Days For One WWE Star After SNME, Raw

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is set to return this weekend, with GUNTHER defending the World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Earlier this week, Tommy Dreamer took some time on "Busted Open After Dark" to offer his prediction on where that storyline is headed, and he doesn't believe things will turn out great for one character in particular.

"If I could use my little crystal ball here, I would say that Finn Balor is not winning [at] Saturday Night's Main Event," Dreamer said. "I will say then he will have another bad night on Monday and [Balor and JD McDonagh] will lose the tag team titles, and we'll have new tag team champions — a bunch of vikings."

While Dreamer didn't have insight into what might happen to Balor after these losses, the former WWE star foresees a renewed emphasis on the tag team division in the days ahead. With The New Day turning heel during last week's "Raw," Dreamer expects the duo to quickly challenge the newly-crowned War Raiders, leading to a heated feud between the two teams.

As for Balor, a recent backstage report emerged suggesting that he could be in line for a singles push in the months ahead. The past several years have seen the longtime wrestler serve as a heel in The Judgment Day, though the group has undergone various lineup changes in that time.

Prior to Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Balor was scheduled to challenge GUNTHER for the title one-on-one. However, "Raw" GM Adam Pearce added Priest to the match, along with announcing that Balor and McDonagh will defend the WWE World Tag Team Championship against the War Raiders on next week's show, with the rest of The Judgment Day banned from ringside.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.