Karrion Kross Responds To 'Outrage' From WWE Raw, Clarifies The Real Problem

After months of appearing to be untouchable, The Wyatt Sicks have finally met their match in the form of The Final Testament. Armed with Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, and new recruit The Miz, as well as managers/valet Paul Ellering and Scarlett Bordeaux, the group emerged victorious over the Sicks' Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy this past Monday on "Raw," the first loss Wyatt Sicks has suffered since their debut.

But as big as the win was for Kross and co., the Final Testament leader seems more concerned about the reaction to the loss. Taking to X in a five minute promo video, Kross spoke about Final Testament's win, and his fascination with "the outrage on the internet," and fans "diving off of the Wyatt Sicks' ship." Kross then started accusing fans of turning their backs on their heroes, throwing tantrums when they don't get what they want, and that they, not the Final Testament, were responsible for the Wyatt Sicks' loss.

Kross then addressed those thinking he could be making an argument for the Wyatt Sicks, before revealing that's exactly what he was doing. To Kross, the problem isn't his rivals; it was the aforementioned fans. And they weren't just the problem in this situation, according to Kross, but the problem with wrestling in general, accusing them of their brains "being buried under miles of crap."

As for the Wyatts, Kross believes they'll, and is looking forward to it, because "he lives for this type of chaos." He concluded by saying that, despite people's beliefs that Final Testament was exposing or turning the Wyatts, in Kross' view, he was turning and exposing "the fans," who weren't as smart as they all thought.