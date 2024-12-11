Kevin Owens Discusses The Impact Of WWE Creative's Recent 'Change In Direction'

Over the last several years, WWE has undergone some significant changes behind the scenes, with none being more notable than the departure of Vince McMahon. The promotion is now booked by his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and public opinion on WWE's creative output has seen an almost-complete turnaround. Ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin Owens sat down with Collider and shared his thoughts on the company's creative shift.

"That change in direction made a lot of noise outside of WWE," Owens said. "I think that probably turned a few eyes toward us. Everybody started watching again and realized, like, 'Hey, this is really good stuff now.'"

Under McMahon, many fans felt that the company's creative direction often felt nonsensical, with dropped storylines and constant last-minute rewrites. There's a lot to be said about the impact of the more focused booking in WWE since Levesque took over, and Owens believes it's allowed the company's performers to put in their best work.

"It's just really about how hard everyone's worked for so long, and eventually, things kind of lined up right," Owens stated. "There are a lot of talented, hard-working guys and girls here, giving it their all every single week."

Saturday's show will feature Owens' first official bout since September, as his match against Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel never got fully underway. The Owens-Rhodes bout will be a rematch, as the two previously faced off over the Undisputed WWE Championship in August at WWE Bash in Berlin. At the time, Owens was a face and on friendly terms with Rhodes, but that has since changed.

