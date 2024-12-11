Booker T Would Be All In On This WWE Star Winning Upset At SNME

In three days, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the returning "Saturday Night's Main Event" on NBC, which currently has five matches announced for the show, four of them being title bouts. Although WWE could have interest in keeping the championship on Rhodes heading into WrestleMania season, especially with "WWE Raw's" new Netflix deal starting in January, speculation continues to circle around Owens dethroning "The American Nightmare" to capitalize on KO's heel turn and create headlines surrounding Saturday's show. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T explained why he wouldn't be shocked if Owens became Undisputed WWE Champion.

"I wouldn't be surprised with anything right now because the business is so hot and there are so many guys that has the rocket on their back right now, you could pretty much put it on a plethora of guys and I think we'll get the same result right now," Booker explained. "I really believe that. So if it happens, hey man I'm gonna be all in for Kevin Owens because that dude has put in his time, he's paid his damn dues ... to see Kevin Owens actually cash in, it'll be great man."

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray also commented on the possibility of Owens winning the title, stating that The Rock could cost Rhodes the championship to continue their rivalry from WrestleMania 40. He also noted that the return of Randy Orton is possibly on the horizon, and he could be a future challenger for Owens if he becomes Undisputed WWE Champion.

