Drew McIntyre Grudge Match Added To Stacked WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Card

Sami Zayn settled his differences with Seth "Freakin” Rollins in the ring during "WWE Raw" on Monday, after accusing the former World Heavyweight Champion of taking out Jey Uso backstage last week, but now, Zayn has another man to worry about at Saturday Night's Main Event. After burying the hatchet with Rollins, "The Visionary" said that Zayn should take care of his issues with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre returned to "Raw" last week, after taking time off following his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk, and attacked Zayn in the middle of the ring to end the show.

Zayn accepted Rollins' advice and called out McIntyre. He said he would see him at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, having already spoken to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. As he was walking up the ramp, McIntyre once again attacked him out of nowhere and had to be pulled away by producers and officials. The physicality didn't stop there, however. In a video posted to WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account, McIntyre was seen backstage in gorilla, and was confronted by Pearce. Zayn then got the jump on McIntyre and started beating him down backstage, with Pearce and others attempting to separate the two.