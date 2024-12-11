Mariah May Calls AEW Women's Division 'Utter S***,' Women's Wrestling Dead & Buried

Mariah May did not hold back in a fiery promo for AEW's YouTube channel. May criticized the current state of the company's women's division while hyping her upcoming title defense against Mina Shirakawa, her former friend and tag team partner from STARDOM. "Shaking your t*** only gets you so far," May said. "At some point, you have to go to work and I will make you work every second you're in the ring with me because I believe in you, Mina. And when we're done, we'll sip all the champagne in the world. This entire women's division ... This entire women's division is utter s***. Thunder Rosa held up a sign last week that said women's wrestling is alive and well. Women's wrestling is dead and buried because I'm the one holding the shovel."

Despite her harsh words, May brought up her past with Shirakawa, and reminisced about their success as tag team champions and top merchandise movers in STARDOM. She acknowledged the two women knew each other very well, but was quick to bring up her victory in the only time they met in the ring. Curiously, May suggested they could return to being tag team partners once she gets her arm raised again.

"Mina and I were everybody's favorite tag team and we can still be that," May said. "We just have to do this first. You can expect what you can always expect from me in a title defense, which is the best match on the card. ... I want the best match on the card and I want to prove that women deserve more than five minutes on 'Dynamite.'" May, who turned on her former friend last month at Full Gear, has many wondering if Toni Storm will ever resurface for a rematch against her arch-rival once the dust settles.