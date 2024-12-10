Mina Shirakawa Shares Farewell Message To Beloved AEW Champ Mariah May

As Nazareth would put it, love hurts. Tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," it will surely scar as well, when Mina Shirakawa and AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May battle it out over May's title. It's a match that, for a time, seemed impossible, thanks to the close friendship between May and Shirakawa that dated all the way back to their Stardom days, only for it to fall apart at Full Gear, when Shirakawa thwarted May's attempt to betray her.

With the match so close, it's led to Shirakawa taking on a reflective tone. Taking to X on Monday evening, Shirakawa posted a video of her last singles match against May, from Stardom's 5Star Gran Prix tournament in August 2023. Shirakawa noted that the match began with her and May shaking hands, and that she always thought the "beautiful relationship" between her and May would continue forever.

Alas, Shirakawa seems to accept that things cannot be the way they were, and that at "Winter is Coming," the match will not begin the way their previous bout did. With that, Shirakawa said goodbye to "my beloved Mariah May," and promised the AEW Women's Champion that tomorrow night would be "a winter you'll never forget."

Summer 2023

Our first singles match began with a handshake.

I always wished this beautiful relationship would last forever. But #WinterIsComing.....it cannot begin the same way. Goodbye, my beloved Mariah May. December 11th will be a winter you'll never forget.#Mariah_Mina... pic.twitter.com/ZuLgMRZ9sN — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) December 10, 2024

Though it appears to be the furthest thing from her mind, a victory for Shirakawa tomorrow would make her a double champion, as she continues to hold RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Championship. Ironically enough, Shirakawa won the title the same weekend May defeated her former mentor, "Timeless" Toni Storm, to capture the AEW Women's Title at AEW All In, all while Shirakawa watched from the stands.