D-Von Dudley Reflects On Working With WWE's The New Day

When the Dudley Boys returned to WWE in 2015, the veterans were immediately considered a threat, thanks in part to The New Day putting them over in their return program.

In a recent interview with "Women's Wrestling Talk," D-Von shared his thoughts on his time working with the iconic faction, especially in light of their recent breakup.

"Working with those guys was very special," D-Von said. "The older generation is always looked on as 'the old guys.' The young guys don't want nothing to do with these guys. New Day didn't treat us like that. New Day were eager to learn, they asked questions, they really, really made it real comfortable for me and Bubba coming back in 2015 and not feel like an outsider."

The WWE Hall of Famer praised the New Day for continually giving them great matches despite both Dudleys being north of 40. He said the angle gave WWE confidence to continue placing the Dudleys in high-profile storylines with modern stars like The Usos and the Wyatts. D-Von admitted it was sad to watch The New Day's breakup on the December 2 edition of "WWE Raw."

"Don't like what's going on right now with Big E out, but these guys gotta find themselves," D-Von said.

He expressed hope that the breakup was a swerve that would lead to an eventual reunion, perhaps bolstering them as a credible threat to The Bloodline. D-Von last appeared in WWE on the November 6 episode of "WWE NXT," where he reunited with his old partner to deliver their signature table spot. He emerged with the lumber following Bubba Ray and Trick Williams' victory over Ethan Page and Ridge Holland.