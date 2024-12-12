Former Divas Champ Layla Wants To See WWE Evolution Return

With a career spanning nearly ten years before she retired in 2015, former WWE Divas Champion Layla just barely missed out on WWE expanding its focus on women's wrestling. But even though she came from an era where limitations were put on the women's division, Layla is thrilled that the women after her have been able to establish themselves as major stars, even getting their own all-women's event, WWE Evolution, in 2018.

One WWE Evolution event isn't enough for Layla, however. Speaking with the "No Name Wrestling Podcast" ten days ago, the former LayCool member expressed her desire to see WWE run back the Evolution event, believing the women have proven they're capable of carrying such a show again.

"I hope they do bring [back] another one, because the women have...I think they've proven that they have the talent, they have everything to back it up," Layla said. "I mean, we're living in what, we're in 2024, about to be 2025. Like, come on. It's like holding women back in a nine to five kind of job, or a career. It would be unheard of. So I hope times are going to keep changing, evolving, and in 2025, that women, you know, will be able to compete with the men for the main event and stuff like that, and be able to show they can do it."

Layla isn't the only one interested in a WWE Evolution 2, as former Women's Champion Bayley also called for the return of the event earlier this year. According to former WWE star Ronda Rousey, WWE pitched her a second Evolution event before she went on hiatus in 2019, which she rejected; no Evolution follow up subsequently emerged.

