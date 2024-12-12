Mina Shirakawa Vows AEW Feud Is 'Far From Over' After Dynamite Loss, Mariah May Responds

As with all good things, Mina Shirakawa's quest to become AEW Women's World Champion has come to an end, at least for now. Despite a noble effort last night on "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," Shirakawa was unable to overcome her former friend Mariah May, who put Shirakawa down with a Storm Zero to retain the championship. The loss will presumably send Shirakawa to the back of the line, at least when she doesn't have Stardom commitments, though it hasn't dissuaded her from giving it the old college try again someday.

Taking to X shortly after her loss, Shirakawa vowed that the issues between her and May were "far from over," and that Shirakawa would "reach the top, no matter what." May wasn't exactly threatened by this, responding to Shirakawa's post by telling her former tag team partner to go back to her modeling career. Despite that statement, and everything the two had gone through, May still professed her love to Shirakawa.

back to modelling you go .... 🏃🏼‍♀️ I still love you though https://t.co/7uS3JIrOMK — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) December 12, 2024

With Shirakawa in the rearview mirror, May can turn her attention to other challengers. The first will seemingly be Thunder Rosa, who's called out May over the past few weeks over the champion's rhetoric about women's wrestling, and was seen watching May and Shirakawa's match in the crowd last night. Then there's Toni Storm, whom May defeated to win the championship back at AEW All In. After a several month's absence that saw her take detours to CMLL and Stardom, Storm returned after May's victory last night, seemingly putting herself back in title contention. Notably, Storm appeared in her old "rockstar" attire, seemingly abandoning her "Timeless" Toni Storm persona.