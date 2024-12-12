WWE Reportedly Books Numerous Company Legends For Saturday Night's Main Event Show

WWE are currently preparing to roll back the years with the return of Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, with the show reportedly set to have a number of throwback elements incorporated. The latest being the inclusion of a number of WWE legends that are scheduled to be in attendance, according to PWInsider Elite. The "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart has already been heavily rumored to be a part of the event, but joining him are four names that made memories on the original Saturday Night's Main Event series. Those names are the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Koko B. Ware, and Tito Santana.

All of these names have made sporadic appearances for WWE since their initial departures from the company, but some are more recent than others. For example, Hart was last seen on WWE TV at the special "Raw is XXX" episode in January 2023, accompanying Hulk Hogan, which was also the last time DiBiase was seen on WWE TV as he appeared alongside IRS. However, Santana's last documented appearance was on an episode of "Old School Raw" in 2010, while Ware was last seen being inducted into the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame.

Valentine's most recent documented appearance dates back the furthest, as he was last in a WWE ring when Ric Flair retired from the company the night after WrestleMania 24 in 2008. However, he was shown on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2020 to watch Cody Rhodes face Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match. All of these names are set to be joined by Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, who will be returning to commentary, and potentially the 'Winged-Eagle' version of the Undisputed WWE Championship after a teaser video was posted by Triple H on social media