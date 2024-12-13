Dark Side Of The Ring Announces Season 6 Debut Date As Part Of New Vice Sports Brand

One of the most talked about wrestling shows is making a return in 2025 as it has been officially confirmed that a sixth season of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" will begin airing in 2025.

On December 12, Vice Media issued a press release detailing the launch of their new sports division "Vice Sports," which has over 50 hours of programming as Vice TV looks to become a more sports-focused network. Of those 50 hours, the sixth season of "Dark Side of the Ring" will be one of the shows anchoring the network's original content as Vice's longest-running original series to date. To go along with the press release, "Dark Side of the Ring's" official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) officially revealed that the sixth season would premiere on March 25, 2025.

The topics for the next season of the show will be revealed at a later date, with some of the most notable topics from season five being the late Terry Gordy, ECW icon The Sandman, and the Black Saturday incident where Vince McMahon appeared on Georgia Championship Wrestling's "World Championship Wrestling" TV show in 1984. The show has been a smash hit for Vice TV, to the point that the network has ordered multiple spin-offs that focus on the darker aspects of other parts of life, such as both the '90s and '00s, the world of comedy, and football, which will soon be followed by a "Dark Side of the Cage" spin-off as part of the 50 hours of Vice Sports' original programming.

The show has earned mixed reviews from those in the wrestling business, with people like Mark Henry willing to work on an episode if the show was a bit more upbeat, while Bruce Prichard has blasted multiple episodes of the show in recent years.