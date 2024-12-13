AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses Fate Of WWE Archives With Netflix Move, Network Shutdown

With WWE making a move to Netflix in the new year, the long-running WWE Network will be shutting down for international fans on December 31. A number of shows, including "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and premium live events, have already been confirmed to be readily available on Netflix for fans outside of the United States upon the turn of the new year. The future of archive footage on Netflix remains uncertain. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett doesn't seem too concerned about this, though, as explained on the "My World" podcast.

"[The WWE archives] will never disappear," Jarrett said. "... I think in the foreseeable future, I think you're going to see a strategic roll-out. They're going to have, we'll call it 'The Nitro match of the day,' boom on YouTube at 5 in the afternoon and then it's a little 20-minute bite. I think you're going to see the bear, if you will, be fed in multiple areas, but that's all going to be monetization. That Network, I think [a fan] said slip into the abyss, there's zero chance of that. They're privately held or headed that way and they will be looking to monetize that library any way they can and they will."

In addition to WWE's regularly weekly lineup of shows and monthly premium live events, international fans will also have access to award-winning documentaries, original series, and other projects on Netflix beginning in 2025. For fans in the United States, "WWE Raw" will reportedly air live on the streaming platform, no matter the time or place the taping emanates from. Meanwhile, "WWE NXT"' and "WWE SmackDown" will continue to air on cable television, CW Network and USA Network, respectively.

