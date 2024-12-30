WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Explores The Dynamic Between Wrestling Fans And Talent

The WWE feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is in full swing, following many months of the two popular performers poking and prodding at one another. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that Rollins is going to have a hard time winning the support of fans when facing off against Punk, leading to the wrestler diving into his thoughts on the relationship between wrestlers and the audience.

"Wrestling fans are very forgiving when they want to love you," Bully began.

He then offered several examples to back up his statement, stating that AEW fans are often quick to forgive the promotion for its booking faults because they want to enjoy the product. Bully also harkened back to a series of events involving Sabu in ECW, which saw him receive a monumental welcome from the crowd just one year after Paul Heyman made it loud and clear that Sabu had walked out of the promotion and turned his back on the fans.

"The CM Punk fanbase will step all over the Seth Rollins fanbase," Bully continued. "And it's not because of Seth, it's because of Punk. People don't care that Punk left."

Punk's biggest strength, according to Bully, is that his character has not changed since his previous WWE run. The company's fans are happy to have him back, and that happiness will translate to loyal support, even against someone as popular as Rollins.